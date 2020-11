TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley will offer free flu shots at a drive-thru event Friday.

The shots will be distributed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until doses are gone, according to an Adventist Health news release. No appointment is necessary, and those attending are asked to wear a mask white getting a shot.

The event is for those 18 and older. The hospital is located at 1100 Magellan Drive, north of Athens Street and west of Challenger Drive.