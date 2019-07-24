Adventist Health Tehachapi unveils new heart monitoring equipment

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health has new hardware to battle heart disease in Tehachapi.

The Tehachapi hospital revealed its new echocardiogram.

It’s a technology that can give hearts an ultrasound, allowing doctors to examine the heart and see how strong its beating.

The hospital was able to buy the equipment through money donated from the guild of the Tehachapi hospital, which raised it through fundraisers and its thrift store.

Adventist Health says heart disease kills more than 980 people every year in Kern County — nearly 50% higher than the state average.

The hospital believes the new echocardiogram will go a long way to address the issue.