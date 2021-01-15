Adventist Health Tehachapi administering COVID-19 vaccine to those 65 and older

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley has begun giving COVID-19 vaccinations to people 65 or older.

“Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley wants to continue to provide our community with expert, quality care here at home,” said Josh Pierce, coordinator of Adventist Health’s vaccine rollout, in a news release. “Our mission is to live God’s love by inspiring health, wholeness and hope. That’s why we want to provide these crucial COVID-19 vaccine clinics to those in our community. Our team has worked long hours setting up these clinics because we know this is the shot of hope everyone needs right now.”

If 65 or older, you can schedule your COVID-19 vaccination at Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley at KernPublicHealth.com or by calling 661-771-8400.