BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health is teaming up with Covered California to bring a free mobile clinic to Bakersfield.

Organizers say the clinic will provide no-cost immunizations for kids as well as no-cost hemoglobin tests for expecting and post-partum mothers.

The clinic will be available Wednesday, Dec. 20 in the Adventist Health parking lot, located at 2615 Chester Ave., from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The event will also encourage people to enroll in a health plan covered by Covered California. Applicants can sign up for no-cost or subsidized health coverage at this website.

The Covered California Open Enrollment period continues through the end of January, but to be covered by a plan on Jan. 1 you will need to sign up by Dec. 31.