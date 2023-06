BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health has taken over management of Bakersfield Heart Hospital.

The transfer of management to Adventist Health took place on June 1.

Dr. Brij Bhambi, chief of staff and managing partner of Heart Hospital, told 17 News Bakersfield Heart Hospital was never able to recover from financial and staffing issues associated with the pandemic.

Bhambi said no money was exchanged in the deal.