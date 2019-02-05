Adventist Health selects transitional officer for Delano Regional Medical Center

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Adventist Health has selected a transitional officer to oversee planned integration of Delano Regional Medical Center into the Adventist Health family, if approved by the California Attorney General and other agencies.

If approved by CAG, state and federal agencies, David Butler an executive with 30 years of health care leadership experience will be taking the lead on the integration of DRMC into Adventist Health on March 11, 2019. Scott Reiner, Adventist Health CEO, said, "As one of Adventist Health's most experienced market executives, David is the ideal choice to help bring the Delano team into our family."

It will take approximately 18 to 24 months for DRMC to be completely integrated into the Adventist Health system.

The organization is using a process that has shown to be successful in integrating both Tulare and Marysville hospitals into the Adventist Health Family.