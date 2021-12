Related Content Kern County Public Works will have numerous sites to recycle Christmas trees

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health’s mobile clinic will make stops in McFarland and Arvin through the end of the month.

The mobile clinic will be at Blanco Park at 701 E. Sherwood Ave. in McFarland from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday and on Dec. 27 and 28, according to an Adventist news release.

On Wednesday, it will be at Grow Academy at 901 Nectarine Court in Arvin from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.