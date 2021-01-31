Adventist Health releases list of locations for free childhood immunizations in February

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health Bakersfield has released its schedule for free childhood immunizations in February.

Here are the locations:

• Food Maxx: Feb. 1 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot at 4400 Ming Ave.

• Albertson’s: Feb. 3 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot at 1520 Brundage Ln.

• Greenfield Family Resource Center: Feb. 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot at 5400 Monitor St.

• Kern County Dept. of Human Services: Feb. 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot at 100 E. California Ave.

• Walmart Supercenter: Feb. 15 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot at 5075 Gosford Rd.

• Adventist Health Bakersfield: Feb. 17 from 1-6 p.m. in the parking lot at 2800 Chester Ave.

• Lamont Elementary District Office: Feb. 18 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot at 7915 Burgundy Ave.

• New Life Church: Feb. 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot at 4201 Stine Rd.

Prior to attending one of the clinics, call 661-869-6740 for additional instructions. Due to COVID-19 precautions, children over the age of 5 require an appointment.

Vaccines are free of charge to children under the age of 18 who meet one of the following criteria:

•No health insurance

•Enrolled in Medi-Cal (must present Medi-Cal card at each visit)

•American Indian or Native Alaskan

Immunization cards are required. Mobile immunization clinics will close for lunch between 11:30 a.m. and 12 p.m., except the third Wednesday of the month when the clinic closes from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. For more information, call 661-869-6740.