Adventist Health receives nearly $14,000 donation from Bakersfield West Rotary

Adventist Health’s cancer center received a donation of nearly $14,000 Tuesday.

Bakersfield West Rotary raised the money for the hospital.

Adventist Health president Sharlet Briggs said the money will help breast cancer patients and their families.

“You think about a family going through breast cancer it affects the whole family so this gift is really a donation to the whole family because of the struggles they may be going through it’s really meeting their needs,” she said.

Briggs said the Adventist Health Breast Cancer Fund covers some treatments, transportation and other services for patients.