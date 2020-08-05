Adventist Health President Sharlet Briggs stepping down

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sharlet Briggs, who has worked in hospital administration for three decades, is stepping down as president of Adventist Health Bakersfield, officials said Wednesday.

“Prior to leading Bakersfield, (Briggs) established a reputation for leading turn-around efforts in almost all areas of hospital administration,” said Adventist Health spokeswoman Megan Simpson. “In Kern County, Sharlet led the onboarding of Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley, bringing new hope for quality medical care to the community. We are deeply grateful to Sharlet for her years of commitment and service.”

Briggs served as president since November 2016.

Simpson said Jeff Eller, former president of Adventist Health’s Northern California region, will assume the role of interim president.