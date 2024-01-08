BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health Bakersfield’s mobile immunization unit has begun offering vaccines to help in the fight against preventable diseases.

The mobile unit offers free immunizations for children under 18 years of age who do not have health insurance, enrolled in Medi-Cal (must present Medi-Cal card at each visit) and are available for children of American Indian or Native Alaskans descent.

No appointment is needed for children 5-years-of-age and younger, but immunization cards are required. Organizers suggest making an appointment for children older than five. Children under five get first priority.

The mobile clinic also offers free Hemoglobin testing for expecting and post partum mothers. You would need to present a WIC, school or doctor’s referral note regardless of health insurance status.

Mobile clinic dates and times:

Greenfield Family Resource Center – Monday, Jan. 8 5400 Monitor St. (parking lot), Bakersfield from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Kern County Dept. of Human Services – Wednesday, Jan. 10 100 E. California Ave. (parking lot), Bakersfield from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Walmart – Thursday, Jan. 11 2601 Fashion Plaza (parking lot), Bakersfield from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Adventist Health Bakersfield – Wednesday, Jan. 17 2800 Chester Ave. (parking lot at 29th), Bakersfield from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.



Adventist Health Bakersfield – Thursday, Jan. 18 2800 Chester Ave. (parking lot at 29th), Bakersfield from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.



NOR Riverview Park – Monday, Jan. 22 437 Willow Dr. (parking lot), Bakersfield from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Walmart– Tuesday, Jan. 23 401 Central Ave. (parking lot), Wasco from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.



New Life Church – Wednesday, Jan. 24 437 Willow Drive (parking lot), Bakersfield from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information visit, adventisthealth.org or call 661-869-6740.