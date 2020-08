BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health is offering free immunizations this month, and on Wednesday will be giving shots at Standard Middle School from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

They are free to anyone under 18, children who aren’t insured, or families with Medi-Cal or for native children. The hospital is asking people to schedule appointments for any child older than five due to COVID-19.

