Adventist Health offering free mobile childhood immunization clinics in October

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health Bakersfield will be offering free childhood immunizations against vaccine-preventable diseases at a number of sites in October.

Following is a list of events, all of which will take place in parking lots:

• Food Maxx – Monday, Oct. 4, 4400 Ming Ave., 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Walmart – Thursday, Oct. 7, 6225 Colony St., 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Greenfield Family Resource Center – Monday, Oct. 11, 5400 Monitor St., 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Kern County Department of Human Services – Wednesday, Oct. 13th, 100 E. California Ave., 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Walmart Supercenter – Monday, Oct. 18, 5075 Gosford Road, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• La Hacienda Market – Tuesday, Oct. 19, 315 James St., Shafter, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Adventist Health Bakersfield – Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2800 Chester Ave. 1 to 6 p.m.

• North of the River Riverview Park – Monday, Oct. 25, 437 Willow Road, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• New Life Church – Wednesday, Oct. 27, 4201 Stine Road, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Call 661-869-6740 before attending a clinic. Children over the age of 5 require an appointment. Vaccines are free to children who have no health insurance, are enrolled in Medi-Cal, or are American Indian or native Alaskan.