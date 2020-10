The screenings will be for those without insurance

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Adventist Health is offering free screenings this week. The breast cancer screenings will be for those who don’t have insurance.

The free screenings will take place on Friday, Oct. 9 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Adventist Health Breast Center. The Adventist Health Breast Center is located at 2700 Chester Ave. Suite 103.

You are asked to call (661) 637-8720 to schedule an appointment ahead of time.