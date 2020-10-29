Adventist Health names new president of Kern County services

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health has named Daniel Wolcott as new president of its Kern County operations beginning in December.

Wolcott is currently president of two Adventist Health hospitals in Stockton, and was appointed president of Adventist Health Kern County Care Delivery on Thursday, according to a release. He will lead the Adventist Health hospitals in Bakersfield, Tehachapi and Delano.

“Daniel is a dynamic leader with a passion for quality, innovation and excellence,” Adventist Health CEO Scott Reiner said in a statement. “I am confident he has the vision to expand care and services for our communities.”

Adventist says Wolcott “demonstrated true leadership” throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, leading Adventist’s Stockton facilities as they faced high case counts in San Joaquin County and “made great strides in patient safety.”