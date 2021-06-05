Adventist Health AIS Cancer Center hosts annual cancer survivor celebration

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health hosted a celebration for cancer survivors and their families.

June is National Cancer Survivors Month. On Friday, Adventist Health AIS Cancer Center hosted an event meant to show that there is life after a cancer diagnosis. Despite the hardships faced by patients, it can be beneficial to reach out for support.

“You gotta keep your faith, hope,” cancer survivor Shelb Rhymes said. “Lean on your family. I leaned on my family, and that’s what got me through everything. But family, hope, strength, determination, and you’ll get through.”

Adventist Health AIS Cancer Center posted the ceremony on its Facebook page. You can click here to view it.