Adventist Health hosting hiring event Tuesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health is hosting an on-site hiring event Tuesday.

Full-time, part-time and as needed work is available for positions including cooks, patient transportation, housekeeping, patient dining, Starbucks baristas, food unit lead assistant and patient observation.

“We’ll be holding on-site interviews for positions with our Nutrition Services team (Morrison Healthcare Nutrition Services) and Crothall (EVS and transportation), including sign-on bonuses for key positions,” according to a release from the health system.

Benefits and uniforms are included.

The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon on the second floor of the Adventist Health Bakersfield Medical office at 1524 27th St. Click here to apply.

