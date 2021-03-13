Adventist Health expanding physical therapy services with new center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health has announced it is expanding its physical therapy offerings through a new partnership with PT Solutions.

PT Solutions is a national rehabilitation company that Adventist Health says will bring a new standard of care for local patients. The new center will open on April 1 at Truxtun Avenue and Oak Street.

Adventist Health says the company offers a slew of treatments, including physical therapy, stroke rehabilitation, concussion care and more.

“We’re combining forces in a way that aligns our medical center in Bakersfield and our community physicians, while providing care for people who need healing from physical therapy,” said Jenny Lavers, administrative director of ancillary services. “Adventist Health is honored to partner with PT Solutions and expand physical therapy options for patients in Bakersfield.”

Appointments can be requested by email at Bakersfield@PTSolutions.com or by calling 661-637-8397.