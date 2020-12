BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- HolidayLights at CALM, which dazzles visitors during the holiday season with its elaborate and massive lights display, has again been named one of the top 10 zoo light shows in the country by USA Today.

CALM's display finished 9th out of 20 nominated zoos after a month-long voting process allowing the public to select its favorite show. This is the second year CALM has placed in the top 10. The display is designed and installed by Bakersfield resident Josh Barnett and his company Lightasmic.