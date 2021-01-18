Adventist Health did not use Moderna vaccine linked to allergic reactions in San Diego

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health said Monday it has not used the specific batch of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine linked to allergic reactions in San Diego.

That particular vaccine, Lot 041L20A, was not administered at Adventist Health clinics in Bakersfield, Delano and Tehachapi, according to a news release. Vaccine lot numbers are recorded on cards provided at the time of the injection.

“The Adventist Health team follows specific guidelines for administering COVID-19 vaccines at vaccination events, including monitoring patients for at least 15 minutes or longer, in cases where patients have a medical condition that could lead to an allergic reaction,” the release said. “During the vaccine clinics, no severe reactions were reported during observation periods.”

Fewer than 10 people experienced allergic reactions after receiving Lot 041L20A in San Diego.