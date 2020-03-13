Adventist Health changing routines due to coronavirus concerns

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Following recent recommendations from health officials, Adventist Health is implementing new measures for events and work spaces.
Adventist Health has announced the following changes:
- Postponing large community events such as health fairs, community forums and foundation galas
- Limiting group meetings to reduce the potential spread of germs. Consequently, community education classes may be postponed or offered online. They will contact registrants individually.
- Business services will work remotely unless their physical presence is necessary to their function.