BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health Bakersfield said it will provide free drive-thru flu shots on Oct. 3.

The clinic will begin at 7 a.m. and last until doses are gone. It’s for anyone 18 or older. Pediatric flu shots aren’t available at this time, Adventist Health said.

Those getting a shot are asked to wear a mask and enter from K Street to reach the clinic’s location at 29th Street and Chester Avenue.