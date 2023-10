BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health Bakersfield is set to host a free flu shot drive-thru clinic on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Organizers say no appointment is necessary and flu shots will only be available for people 18 and older.

The drive-thru flu shot clinic is scheduled for Saturday at 7 a.m. at the corner of 29th Street and Chester Avenue.

Flu shots will be available until the doses run out, according to officials. Patients will not need to exit their vehicles.