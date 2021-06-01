Adventist Health Bakersfield releases schedule of free child immunization clinics for June



BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health Bakersfield has released it schedule of free child immunization clinics for the month of June.

Prior to attending one of the clinics listed below, Adventist Health urges residents to call 661-869-6740 for additional instructions on how to make an appointment.

June 3: Walmart, 6225 Colony St., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Walmart, 6225 Colony St., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 7: Food Maxx, 4400 Ming Ave., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Food Maxx, 4400 Ming Ave., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 8: Jacobsen Middle School, 711 Anita Dr., Tehachapi, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Jacobsen Middle School, 711 Anita Dr., Tehachapi, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 9: Kern County Dept. of Human Services, 100 E. California Ave., from 9 am. to 2 p.m.

Kern County Dept. of Human Services, 100 E. California Ave., from 9 am. to 2 p.m. June 14: Greenfield Family Resource Center, 5400 Monitor St., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Greenfield Family Resource Center, 5400 Monitor St., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 16: Adventist Health Bakersfield, 2800 Chester Ave. from 1-6 p.m.

Adventist Health Bakersfield, 2800 Chester Ave. from 1-6 p.m. June 21 : Walmart Supercenter, 5075 Gosford Rd., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

: Walmart Supercenter, 5075 Gosford Rd., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 22: Walmart, 401 Central Ave., Wasco, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Walmart, 401 Central Ave., Wasco, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 28: NOR-Riverview Park, 437 Willow Dr., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

NOR-Riverview Park, 437 Willow Dr., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 30: New Life Church, 4201 Stine Rd., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to Vaccine for Children guidelines, vaccines are free to children under the age of 18 who meet one of the following criteria: They have no health insurance, are enrolled in Medi-Cal or they are an American Indian or Native Alaskan.