Adventist Health Bakersfield releases schedule for free child immunizations in August



BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health Bakersfield has released it schedule of free child immunization clinics for the month of August.

Prior to attending one of the clinics listed below, Adventist Health urges residents to call 661-869-6740 for additional instructions on how to make an appointment.

Aug. 2: Food Maxx, 4400 Ming Ave., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Aug. 5 : Ready Set Back to School, 3801 Chester Ave., from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Aug. 6: Blessing Corner, 101 Union Ave., from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Aug. 9: Greenfield Family Resource Center, 5400 Monitor St., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Aug. 10: CMIP Office by appointment only, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Call 661-869-6740.

Aug. 11 : CMIP Office from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Aug. 12: CMIP Office from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Aug. 16: Walmart Supercenter, 5075 Gosford Rd.., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Aug. 17: CMIP Office from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Aug. 18: Adventist Health Bakersfield, 2800 Chester Ave., from 1-6 p.m.

Aug. 19: CMIP Office from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Aug. 23: CMIP Office from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Aug. 25: New Life Church, 4201 Stine Rd., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Aug. 30: NOR Riverview Park, 437 Willow Dr., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to Vaccine for Children guidelines, vaccines are free to children under the age of 18 who meet one of the following criteria: They have no health insurance, are enrolled in Medi-Cal or they are an American Indian or Native Alaskan.