Adventist Health Bakersfield opens onsite grocery market for employees

Shopper picking groceries at Adventist Health’s new market for employees (Photo Courtesy of Adventist Health Bakersfield)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health Bakersfield opened a small grocery market in its hospital to help employees get the daily essentials after a long day at work.

Many grocery stores and restaurants close earlier due to the COVID-19 pandemic and some nurses and staff work 12-hour shifts, which makes grocery shopping a harder task.

Thanks to Adventist’s community partners, local Costco and Target stores, front line workers now have easier access to purchase fresh produce and toilet paper right before they head home.

Other local hospitals are also showing their appreciation towards their employees.

Mercy and Memorial Hospitals announced they are launching onsite grocery stores to support their employees and their families.