Adventist Health Bakersfield offering free children’s immunization clinics

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health Bakersfield will be offering a number of free children’s immunization clinics for vaccine-preventable diseases at locations throughout Kern County.

Following are the dates and locations:

• Orangewood Elementary – Monday, Aug. 5, 9600 Eucalyptus Drive (parking lot), Bakersfield from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Mojave Night Out – Tuesday, Aug. 6, 15732 O St. (Mojave High School), Mojave, from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

• Ready Set Back 2 School – Thursday, Aug. 8, 1142 P St. (Kern County Fairgrounds), Bakersfield, from. 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

• Tehachapi Jr. High School – Friday, Aug. 9, 711 Anita Dr.,(parking lot), Tehachapi, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Back 2 School Bash – Saturday, Aug. 10.. 301 E. 4th St.,(Bakersfield PAL), Bakersfield. from. 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

• Greenfield Family Resource Center – Monday, Aug. 12, 5400 Monitor St. (parking lot), Bakersfield, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Children’s Immunization Program – Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2800 K St., Bldg. B., Bakersfield, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Children’s Immunization Program – Wednesday, Aug. 14,

2800 K St., Bldg. B., Bakersfield from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Children’s Immunization Program – Thursday, Aug. 15, 2800 K St., Bldg. B, Bakersfield, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Walmart Supercenter- Monday, Aug. 19, 5075 Gosford Road,(parking lot), Bakersfield, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Adventist Health Bakersfield – Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2800 Chester Ave. (parking lot at 29th Street), Bakersfield, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

• NOR Riverview Park – Monday, Aug. 26, 437 Willow Drive (parking lot), Bakersfield, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• New Life Church – Wednesday, Aug. 28, 4201 Stine Road (parking lot), Bakersfield, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Child Development Center – Thursday, Au. 29, 9615 Main St. (parking lot), Lamont, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Vaccines are free of charge to children under the age of 18 who meet one of the following criteria:

• No health insurance

• Enrolled in Medi-Cal (must present Medi-Cal card at each visit)

• American Indian or Native Alaskan

For more information, call (661) 869-6740.