Adventist Health Bakersfield offering free childhood immunizations throughout April

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health Bakersfield will be offering free childhood immunizations against vaccine-preventable diseases throughout the month of April.

Prior to attending one of the clinics listed below, please call (661) 869-6740, for additional instructions on how to make an appointment.

• Food Maxx – Monday, April 5th 4400 Ming Ave. (parking lot), Bakersfield from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

• Kern County Dept. of Human Services – Wednesday, April 7th 100 E. California Ave. (parking lot), Bakersfield from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

• Greenfield Family Resource Center – Monday, April 12th 5400 Monitor St. (parking lot), Bakersfield from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

• Delano Union School District – Tuesday, April 13th 1300 Norwalk St. (parking lot), Delano from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Adventist Health Bakersfield – Wednesday, April 14th 2800 Chester Ave. (parking lot at 29th), Bakersfield from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m

• Walmart Supercenter – Monday, April 19th 5075 Gosford Rd. (parking lot), Bakersfield from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

• Walmart – Tuesday, April 20th 401 Central Ave. (parking lot), Wasco from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

• New Life Church – Wednesday, April 21st 4201 Stine Road (parking lot), Bakersfield from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

• NOR-Riverview Park – Monday, April 26th 437 Willow Drive (parking lot), Bakersfield from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

*Please note that according to Vaccine for Children (VFC) guidelines, vaccines are FREE of charge to children under the age of 18 who meet one of the following criteria: •No health insurance •Enrolled in Medi-Cal (must present Medi-Cal card at each visit) •American Indian or Native Alaskan.