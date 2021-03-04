Adventist Health Bakersfield offering free childhood immunizations this month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health Bakersfield is offering free childhood immunizations against vaccine-preventable diseases throughout the month of March. Per Vaccine for Children (VFC) guidelines, vaccines are free to children under 18 who meet at least one of the following requirements:

Do not have health insurance

Enrolled in Medi-Cal (must present Medi-Cal card at each visit)

American Indian or Native Alaskan

No appointment is necessary, but immunization cards are required. Prior to attending one of the clinics listed below, please call (661) 869-6740, for additional instructions.

March 4th

Walmart

6225 Colony St. (parking lot), Bakersfield

from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

March 8th

Greenfield Family Resource Center 5400 Monitor Street. (parking lot), Bakersfield from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

March 10th

Kern County Dept. of Human Services

100 E. California Ave. (parking lot), Bakersfield

from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

March 11th

Walmart 2601 Fashion Plaza (parking lot), Bakersfield from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

March 15th

Walmart Supercenter

5075 Gosford Rd. (parking lot), Bakersfield

from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

March 16th

La Hacienda Market 315 James Street (parking lot), Shafter from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

March 17th

Adventist Health Bakersfield– Wednesday, March 17th

2800 Chester Ave. (parking lot at 29th), Bakersfield

from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

March 22nd

Standard School 126 Ferguson Ave. (parking lot), Bakersfield from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

March 24th

New Life Church

4201 Stine Road (parking lot), Bakersfield

from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.