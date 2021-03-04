Adventist Health Bakersfield offering free childhood immunizations this month

by: Sierra Murdock

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health Bakersfield is offering free childhood immunizations against vaccine-preventable diseases throughout the month of March. Per Vaccine for Children (VFC) guidelines, vaccines are free to children under 18 who meet at least one of the following requirements:

  • Do not have health insurance 
  • Enrolled in Medi-Cal (must present Medi-Cal card at each visit) 
  • American Indian or Native Alaskan 

No appointment is necessary, but immunization cards are required. Prior to attending one of the clinics listed below, please call (661) 869-6740, for additional instructions.

March 4th  
Walmart  
6225 Colony St. (parking lot), Bakersfield  
from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.   

March 8th  
Greenfield Family Resource Center  5400 Monitor Street. (parking lot), Bakersfield from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. 

March 10th  
Kern County Dept. of Human Services  
100 E. California Ave. (parking lot), Bakersfield 
from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. 

March 11th  
Walmart   2601 Fashion Plaza (parking lot), Bakersfield from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

March 15th  
Walmart Supercenter 
5075 Gosford Rd. (parking lot), Bakersfield 
from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. 

March 16th  
La Hacienda Market   315 James Street (parking lot), Shafter  from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. 

March 17th  
Adventist Health Bakersfield– Wednesday, March 17th 
2800 Chester Ave. (parking lot at 29th), Bakersfield 
from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. 

March 22nd
Standard School 126 Ferguson Ave. (parking lot), Bakersfield from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

March 24th  
New Life Church 
4201 Stine Road (parking lot), Bakersfield 
from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. 

