Adventist Health Bakersfield offering free childhood immunizations this month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health Bakersfield is offering free childhood immunizations against vaccine-preventable diseases throughout the month of March. Per Vaccine for Children (VFC) guidelines, vaccines are free to children under 18 who meet at least one of the following requirements:
- Do not have health insurance
- Enrolled in Medi-Cal (must present Medi-Cal card at each visit)
- American Indian or Native Alaskan
No appointment is necessary, but immunization cards are required. Prior to attending one of the clinics listed below, please call (661) 869-6740, for additional instructions.
March 4th
Walmart
6225 Colony St. (parking lot), Bakersfield
from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
March 8th
Greenfield Family Resource Center 5400 Monitor Street. (parking lot), Bakersfield from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
March 10th
Kern County Dept. of Human Services
100 E. California Ave. (parking lot), Bakersfield
from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
March 11th
Walmart 2601 Fashion Plaza (parking lot), Bakersfield from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
March 15th
Walmart Supercenter
5075 Gosford Rd. (parking lot), Bakersfield
from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
March 16th
La Hacienda Market 315 James Street (parking lot), Shafter from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
March 17th
Adventist Health Bakersfield– Wednesday, March 17th
2800 Chester Ave. (parking lot at 29th), Bakersfield
from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
March 22nd
Standard School 126 Ferguson Ave. (parking lot), Bakersfield from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
March 24th
New Life Church
4201 Stine Road (parking lot), Bakersfield
from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.