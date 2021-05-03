Adventist Health Bakersfield offering free childhood immunizations this month



BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health Bakersfield is offering free childhood immunizations throughout the month of May.

Prior to attending one of the clinics listed below, Adventist Health urges residents to call 661-869-6740 for additional instructions on how to make an appointment.

May 5: Albertson’s, 1520 Brundage Ln., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

May 6: Walmart, 6225 Colony St., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

May 10: Greenfield Family Resource Center, 5400 Monitor St., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

May 12: Kern County Dept. of Human Services, 100 E. California Ave., from 9 am. to 2 p.m.

May 17: Walmart Supercenter, 5075 Gosford Rd., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

May 19: Adventist Health Bakersfield, 2800 Chester Ave. from 1-6 p.m.

May 20: Zephyr Lane Elementary, 6327 Zephyr Ln., from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

May 26: New Life Church, 4201 Stine Rd., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

May 27: Vallarta Market, 600 Bear Mountain Blvd. in Arvin, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to Vaccine for Children guidelines, vaccines are free to children under the age of 18 who meet one of the following criteria: They have no health insurance, are enrolled in Medi-Cal or they are an American Indian or Native Alaskan.