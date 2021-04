BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health Bakersfield is offering free breast exam screenings this month.

The screenings will take place on April 16 from 1 to 4 p.m, at the Adventist Health Breast Center on Chester Avenue. The center encourages people to be proactive with their health and schedule a free clinical breast exam screening.

You can call 661-637-8101 to register for an exam.