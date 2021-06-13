Adventist Health Bakersfield hosts job fair on June 15

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health Bakersfield is hosting a job fair this Tuesday.

Job fair organizers said they are looking to fill roles including cooks, patient transporters, housekeepers and patient observers.

The event takes place from 8 a.m. to noon on the second floor of the Adventist Health Bakersfield Medical Office Building at 1524 27th St. on June 15.

They’ll be holding on-site interviews and including sign-on bonuses for key positions. Training is included, Adventist Health says.

You can apply ahead of time using this link.

