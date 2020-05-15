Coronavirus
Adventist Health Bakersfield holds TikTok contest for staff in honor of National Hospital Week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health Bakersfield is lightening things up in honor of National Hospital Week. The hospital started a TikTok video contest for its staff members as a way to get creative and celebrate their healthcare heroes who work hard everyday.

Communications Manager Teresa Adamo says the staff is taking their assignment seriously, and the contest already has more than 30 entries.

Adventist Health will post the video submissions to their Facebook page where people can “like” them. The top six videos who receive the most “likes” on Facebook will be crowned the winners. They will win a to-be-determined prize, along with bragging rights.

