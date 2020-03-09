Adventist Health Bakersfield begins required daily flu screenings for visitors, employees

Adventist Health Bakersfield began cracking down on access into the hospital today.

Adventist began doing daily flu screenings today for all visitors, employees and physicians coming into the hospital. Anyone with a fever of 100.3 or higher after their temperature is taken during the screenings will be asked not to visit or work that day.

The screenings will take place in front of the main hospital as well as the employee/physician entrance between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. each day.

“This screening process is happening because of the current widespread cases of flu statewide and locally,” Adventist Health said in a news release. “Also, with the ongoing concerns regarding (the coronavirus), we want to take extra precautions for the safety of our patients, employees and physicians.”

Dignity Health Mercy and Memorial Hospitals said they have a screening tool as part of its electronic health record system that helps clinicians evaluate patients who may have the virus. In addition, the hospitals are asking visitors if they are experiencing any symptoms consistent with infectious diseases.

There have been 11 deaths due to the flu this season, the highest in several years, according to the Kern County Public Health Services Department.