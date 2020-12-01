Adventist Health Bakersfield announces childhood immunization events for December

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health Bakersfield announced it will provide free childhood immunizations against vaccine-preventable diseases at nine locations this month.

The first event occurred today in Lost Hills. Following are the dates and sites where the other eight events will be held:

  • Lost Hills Park – Tuesday, Dec. 1 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in parking lot at 14688 Lost Hills Road, Lost Hills.
  • Walmart – Thursday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., in parking lot at 6225 Colony St., Bakersfield.
  • Browning Road STEAM Academy – Dec. 8 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., 410 E. Perkins Ave., McFarland.
  • Kern County Department of Human Services – Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., in parking lot at 100 E. California Ave., Bakersfield.
  • Walmart – Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., in parking lot at 2601 Fashion Plaza, Bakersfield.
  • Greenfield Family Resource Center – Dec. 14 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., in parking lot at 5400 Monitor St., Bakersfield.
  • Adventist Health Bakersfield – Dec. 15 from 1 to 6 p.m., in parking lot at 2800 Chester Ave., Bakersfield.
  • Walmart Supercenter – Dec. 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., in parking lot at 5075 Gosford Road, Bakersfield.
  • NOR Riverview Park – Dec. 28 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., in parking lot at 437 Willow Drive, Bakersfield.

