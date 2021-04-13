Adventist Health announces new campus on Coffee Road just south of Rosedale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health of Bakersfield is expanding.

The hospital has announced ambitious plans for a new campus on Coffee Road just south of Rosedale Highway. In a $26 million dollar transaction with World Oil — $16 million of it a donation — Adventist has acquired 50 acres east of Coffee Road — directly across from the undeveloped, long-dormant Bakersfield Commons to the west.

Adventist representatives didn’t say whether the new campus will have a specific area of specialization or give a timetable for its completion. But the development could have big implications for Bakersfield Commons — which at 240 acres is one of the largest pieces of undeveloped land under single ownership within the Bakersfield city limits.