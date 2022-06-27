BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health Bakersfield has announced a series of free childhood immunization events for July.
Children over 5 require an appointment by calling 661-869-6740. Vaccines are free to children who meet one of the following criteria: no health insurance; enrolled in Medi-Cal (a Medi-Cal card must be presented); are American Indian or Native Alaskan.
The immunization events will be held at the following sites:
- Albertsons on July 6, 1520 Brundage Lane, Bakersfield, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- CMIP Office on July 7, by appointment only, Bakersfield, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Adventist Health Bakersfield on July 9, 2800 Chester Ave., Bakersfield, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Greenfield Family Resource Center on July 11, 5400 Monitor St., Bakersfield, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- CMIP Office on July 12, by appointment only, Bakersfield, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Kern County Department of Human Services on July 13, 100 E California Ave., Bakersfield, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Walmart on July 14, 2601 Fashion Plaza, Bakersfield, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Walmart on July 18, 5075 Gosford Road, Bakersfield, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- McFarland Learning Center on July 19, 599 5th St., Room 11, McFarland, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Adventist Health Bakersfield on July 20, 2800 Chester Ave., Bakersfield, from 1 to 6 p.m.
- CMIP on July 21, by appointment only, Bakersfield, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p. m.
- CMIP Office on July 26, by appointment only, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- New Life Church on July 27, 4201 Stine Road, Bakersfield, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Lost Hills Community Center on July 28, 14688 Lost Hills Road, Lost Hills, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.