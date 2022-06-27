BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health Bakersfield has announced a series of free childhood immunization events for July.

Children over 5 require an appointment by calling 661-869-6740. Vaccines are free to children who meet one of the following criteria: no health insurance; enrolled in Medi-Cal (a Medi-Cal card must be presented); are American Indian or Native Alaskan.

The immunization events will be held at the following sites: