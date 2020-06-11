Adventist Health and CityServe distribute soup packets for families in need

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health partnered up with City Serve to distribute soup packets Wednesday for families and others in need.

According to the Vice President of Partnership for Adventist Health, Kiyoshi Tomono, their work does not stop until people in our community are no longer hungry.

“We know we have food insecurity across our county. Until communities from Oildale to Tehacahpi to Ridgecrest have access to food and are healthy and well, our work isn’t done,” said Tomono.

Each soup packet contains lentils, veggies, pasta and a recipe card. Adventist Health says families can easily add their own ingredients for what best fits their taste.

Adventist adds they want to be sure that every family can enjoy and that no one goes hungry.