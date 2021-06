BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Advance Auto Parts is holding a hiring event on Friday.

They are expected to open 100 locations across the state soon. They are also hiring for their Carquest Auto Parts locations.

Visit any Carquest location on June 18 for on-the-spot interviews from 8-11 a.m. and 5-8 p.m. To apply online, visit advanceautoparts.jobs.