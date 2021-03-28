Adoptive grandma of Orrin and Orson West releases statement

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Wanda West, the adoptive grandma of Orrin and Orson West, released a statement asking the community to continue searching for her grandsons. She writes about losing Orrin and Orson, but also her other four grandsons, when Child Protective Services took them in protective custody. West pleads with the community to continue the search for Orrin and Orson.

She writes: “Someone knows exactly where Orrin and Orson are and what happened in December. Come forward. God and our family has already forgiven you and you will be free from the guilt and burden I know you are carrying. These are babies who are loved and have an entire future waiting for them to explore. Release them and yourself from this. All we want are the boys back.”

The adoptive parents of Orrin and Orson West – Trezell and Jacqueline West – reported them missing from California City on December 21st, 2020. Since then, Bakersfield Police has worked alongside California City Police and the FBI to search for them. But there have been no significant leads to the investigation.