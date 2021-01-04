Adoptive family of missing California City boys issues statement

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The extended family of two missing California City boys — Orson and Orrin West — have issued a statement Sunday expressing their hopes for the boys’ safe return home, that they are cooperating with authorities and have involved a team of private investigators.

“Our priority is to find out where our boys are and their safe return. The truth has to and will come to light,” the statement attributed to the West family said Sunday night.

The statement posted to Medium and shared with 17 News also says members of the extended West family have received death threats since Orson’s and Orrin’s disappearances. The statement says family members had been advised to avoid the public because of the intensity and amount of threats they had received.

The West home in California City has been targeted by rocks, and attempted break-ins according to the family’s statement.

We thank those who are standing in the gap by searching as volunteers and fully support all law enforcement agencies in fully investigating all possible scenarios and leaving no stone unturned. For those who have attacked us, wish us harm and ill will — we will continue to pray for you and ask that you direct your energy on helping the actual search. West family statement

Meanwhile, the family said it is still in shock over the boys’ disappearance nearly two weeks ago and are fully cooperating with authorities and ask that anyone with information contact the California City Police Department at 760-373-8606, the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111 or the FBI Field Office in Los Angeles at 310-477-6565.