September is Pedestrian Safety Month.

So far this year, 16 pedestrians have been killed on the roaways throughout Kern County. Of the 16 pedestrian deaths, 10 happened in Bakersfield.

According to the Govenors Highway Safety Association, more than 6,200 pedestrians were killed in the United States last year, the highest since 1990.

As part of Pedestrian Safety Month, the Bakersfield Police Department will have additional officers on patrol.