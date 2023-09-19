BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It has been three years since the announcement of the Dolores Huerta Peace and Justice Cultural Center, but the project has still not broken ground.

With an initial $15 million state allocation in 2021, an additional $7 million in State funding was just awarded to make up for increasing prices, as the original budget for the project did not work anymore.

“The original plan was to purchase the entire city block at 21st and H Street. So now, because of cost overruns, we had to cut our project basically in half,” said Emilio Huerta, General Council of Dolores Huerta Foundation. “And then of course we had to redesign our project, we had so sit down with our architects and engineers. So there’s been a lot of modifications along the way.”

Emilio Huerta says the project has been delayed by rising prices.

“The cost of labor, the cost of construction, the shortages, the pandemic, the economy, interest rates, — all of those things come into play.” said Emilio Huerta.

Huerta said if any of those is affected, it ultimately affects the project too. However, Ryan Nance with Southwest Carpenters says the wait is worth it.

“This is part of the process. For us, infrastructure takes time,” said Nance.

Although it has downsized, the center will focus on delivering the same resources.

“We’re also going to be very focused on our youth because we want them to be able to also aspire to their dreams and what they want. This is about organizing, it’s about contributing to the community,” said Dolores Huerta, President of Dolores Huerta Foundation. “We’ll be doing a lot of education as we have been doing for the last 20 years, and also working on climate change.”

The center is expected to break ground in September or October of next year, with completion of construction expected by 2026.