BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Alzheimer’s Disease Association of Kern County received a very generous donation on Wednesday.

On Dec. 20, representatives from the Christmas for Seniors Kern County organization presented a check to ADAKC for $17,584.

Officials say the funds will be used to support ADAKC`s licensed day program, including the newly launched transportation program.

For more information on Christmas for Seniors Kern County, click here. For more information on ADAKC, visit their website.