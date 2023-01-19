BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Alzheimer’s Disease Association of Kern County held its 10th annual cinnamon roll drive Wednesday and reached its goal of $30,000.

The association staff and community partners sold cinnamon rolls to support local families and raise funds for ADAKC to have a self-managed transportation service.

“Every dollar raised stays local to support more Kern County families on the Alzheimer’s journey,” Janelle Capra, ADAKC executive director said. “We are thrilled to announce that more than $30,000 was raised to purchase a new passenger vehicle for our own managed transportation program to ensure that more local families have access to our Day Program.”

An ADAKC Board Member, Maria Lazzerini said, “Alzheimer’s affects everybody you know, not just the patient, its everybody, their family, the ones that love them.. very hard journey. So ADAKC very much helps because the caregiving is so difficult because every day is different.”