ADAKC hosts prom for senior citizens

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local seniors got a chance to get all dressed up and dance the night away.

The Alzheimer’s Disease Association of Kern County hosted a senior prom at xxxxxxxx

It’s a hybrid virtual and in-person celebration to honor senior citizens. 17’s Kevin Charette served as emcee

ADAKC’s Executive Director Janelle Capra says they’re grateful the prom could happen this year.

“We have gone throught a very challenging time especially when our doors were closed for eight months,” she said. “To be able to have our doors open to be able to be vaccinated to have masks off and celebrating in-person connection means so much.”

Proceeds directly benefit the ADAKC which works to enhance the quality of life for those diagnosed wih Alzheimer’s disease, dementia or other related disorders.

The adult daycare program was developed to care for the elderly and those who have memory impairment who are unable to be left alone.