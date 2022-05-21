BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Alzheimer’s Disease Association of Kern County rolled out the red carpet for seniors Friday for their very own prom.

ADAKC hosted “The Heart Never Forgets” on Friday, welcoming local seniors to dress up and dance the night away.

17’s Kevin Charette served as emcee for the event.

Proceeds directly benefit the Alzheimer’s Disease Association of Kern County, which works to enhance the quality of life for those diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease or other related disorders.