ADAKC event focuses on supporting caregivers of Alzheimer’s patients

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — (KGET) — A local organization is reaching out to those suffering from Alzheimer’s disease and their families with a new mostly-virtual event.

The Alzheimer’s Disease Association of Kern County launched its Caring for the Caregiver event on Thursday. The event began on ADAKC’s Facebook page and runs through Saturday, providing various webinars and discussions aimed at giving support to caretakers.

The event will conclude Saturday at 9 a.m. with an in-person Walk Through the Memory Garden at ADAKC’s Rose Lazzerini Campus on Buena Vista Road.

To register for the in-person event, just text “TheCaregiver” to 41444 or call ADAKC at 661-665-8871.