ADAKC celebrates Star Wars Day with 501st Legion for Give Big Kern Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Alzheimer’s Disease Association of Kern County celebrated Star Wars Day with the 501st Legion for Give Big Kern Day.

“Don’t go to the Dark Side, choose the Sweet Side and support our mission in action at ADAKC,” executive director Janelle Capra said.

The ADAKC is one of the dozens of local nonprofits raising money today. They also partnered with Krispy Kreme in hopes of raising $1,000 to help support up to 50 families in Kern County. With every purchase of a dozen doughnuts, the association received 50% of the proceeds.

“Every dollar will add up and it helps to keep it local as well,” ADAKC executive director Janelle Capra said.

The Alzheimers Disease Association of Kern County is also accepting donations at givebigkern.org.