BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – If you’ve had a hard time getting your dog or cat in to see the vet, there’s a good reason. There’s a huge shortage of veterinarians across the country and right here in Kern County.

In fact, according to Wellhaven Pet Heath, with pet healthcare spending likely to increase 33 percent over the next decade, the country will need 41,000 new veterinarians. And despite a regular pipeline of veterinary graduates, the U.S. can expect a shortage of about 15,000 veterinarians by 2030. Things are dire everywhere, including right here, according to Norman Lohr of Nile Point Veterinary Hospital.

“Yes, there is a shortage in Bakersfield,” Lohr said. “The emergency clinics are looking for people to work for them and I’ve heard on the emergency clinics that there’s a six, seven, eight hour wait because they don’t have enough doctors to cover all of it.”

Lohr says the problem is especially acute for those in need of large animal care. Too many veterinarian students are choosing small animals as a specialty.

Further exacerbating the problem, corporations are buying up multi doctor vet clinics and offering hefty bonuses for new grads who commit four or five years.

“Once the corporations take over,” Lohr said, “then there’s been more competition for the smaller practices to get associates.”

Of course veterinary school can cost upward of $150,000, which can mean years of student loan repayments.

Third-year veterinary school student Ryan Romero of Bakersfield is aware of the heavy competition for graduates.

“They’re telling us in school (that) for every graduate there’s over 17 job offers,” he said, “so they’re really needing veterinarians, especially in the Central Valley.”

Elizabeth Oxley was one of the lucky ones. She got a next-day appointment for her new-old rescue, Macaroni, at Stiern Veterinary. But she’s well aware of the shortage.

“I got really lucky,” she said, “but one of my best friends did have to wait for a full month before she could get her dog in.”

What can we do? Among the suggestions veterinarians have offered: Allow veterinary technicians – vets’ assistants – to treat more animals; go to virtual care for more routine issues; and get kids interested in the profession – now.

“Getting more students in high schools and even starting as early as junior high that have more awareness of what it takes to become a veterinarian” would be helpful, Romero said.

In the meantime, make an appointment for Fido at least a month out – and then be patient.

If you’re a teenager still undecided about what your future might hold, you could do a lot worse than becoming a veterinarian.